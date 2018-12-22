close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 22, 2018

Russia probes BBC after British regulator warns RT

World

AFP
December 22, 2018

MOSCOW: Russia’s broadcasting watchdog on Friday said it was probing the BBC in retaliation after a British regulator said Kremlin-funded RT television broke broadcasting standards. The crackdown on the BBC is the latest in a series of tit-for-tat moves as RT, which aims to give Russia’s view on international events, wrangles with media regulators in the West. The Roskomnadzor communications and media watchdog said it was "starting control measures" into BBC World News’ compliance with Russian law. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov meanwhile said "many people... have a lot of questions for the BBC about the biased nature of its broadcasting" regarding Syria and Russian domestic politics.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World