Russia probes BBC after British regulator warns RT

MOSCOW: Russia’s broadcasting watchdog on Friday said it was probing the BBC in retaliation after a British regulator said Kremlin-funded RT television broke broadcasting standards. The crackdown on the BBC is the latest in a series of tit-for-tat moves as RT, which aims to give Russia’s view on international events, wrangles with media regulators in the West. The Roskomnadzor communications and media watchdog said it was "starting control measures" into BBC World News’ compliance with Russian law. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov meanwhile said "many people... have a lot of questions for the BBC about the biased nature of its broadcasting" regarding Syria and Russian domestic politics.