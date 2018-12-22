‘Church will never ignore abuse accusations’

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis vowed on Friday that the Catholic Church will never again treat abuse allegations without "seriousness and promptness", calling on abusers to hand themselves in to police.

"The Church will never seek to hush up or not take seriously any case," the pope said in his annual address to the Church’s governing Curia at the Vatican. "Let it be clear that before these abominations the Church will spare no effort to do all that is necessary to bring to justice whosoever has committed such crimes".

A litany of child sexual abuse scandals has rocked the Roman Catholic Church, which has 1.3 billion followers around the world, with the pope as recently as Wednesday accepting the resignation of a US auxiliary bishop over his "misconduct" with a minor.

"It is undeniable that some in the past, out of irresponsibility, disbelief, lack of training, inexperience, or spiritual and human short-sightedness, treated many cases without the seriousness and promptness that was due. "That must never happen again. This is the choice and the decision of the whole Church."