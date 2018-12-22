AGP report

The scale of the challenge in improving public finance has been revealed by the latest report of the auditor general of Pakistan. The AGP has noted that Rs5.8 trillion worth of public money has been mismanaged by the 44 federal ministries for 2017-18. The amount is 87 percent higher than last year’s Rs3.12 trillion, in itself a very high figure. The AGP’s report confirms that financial control over public money has weakened significantly. Not all of these cases are of corruption or misplaced funds. However, there is a case for each of these instances to be investigated to understand whether the errors are technical – or whether there is some greater mischief at play. There is no doubt that the public will suspect the latter, given the reputation of the state bureaucracy. What should be clear is that such mismanagement cannot go unnoticed. It is not enough to just have the AGP report noting the government’s failure to impose financial checks and balances on public funding. Instead, there needs to be a coherent approach to tackling fiscal mismanagement at the helm of public administration.

The question is of how that can be done – and whether the current government has the will and technical ability to do so. One must wonder how checks and balances can be created when the Ministry of Finance issued more than Rs3.89 trillion worth of supplementary grants without seeking approval from the National Assembly. These amounts continued to go unreported in government spending – before the AGP’s audit. The audit says that the ministry’s response that there was a ‘cut-off’ date to financial reporting is considered to be unacceptable. Moreover, a number of ministries incurred expenditures above and beyond the final grants approved for them. The over Rs1.74 trillion in excess grants could only have been approved through supplementary grants – but these were never approved.

A number of ministries also failed to surrender savings worth Rs109.5 billion due to a lapse in funds, in violation of financial rules. This is clearly poor fiscal management from which no one personally stands to gain. Another serious question mark is over the Rs10 million that top officials in the finance ministry disbursed among themselves, which amounted to around three to six months of additional salaries. This must not be brushed under the carpet. What is also interesting is that the five regulatory authorities themselves have violated the regulation that they needed to pay a three percent regulatory fee to the Competition Commission of Pakistan. The AGP report has shown the scale of the financial malaise. This cannot be allowed to go on.