Sat Dec 22, 2018
December 22, 2018

Domestic workers

Newspost

December 22, 2018

The Punjab government has taken a laudable step by imposing a ban on the employment of workers under 15. It has recently provided the draft of Domestic Workers Bill 2018 which will also prohibit people from hiring domestic help for more than eight hours. Due to rampant poverty across the country, families are forced to send their children to work.

It is hoped that the much-needed law will ensure that any person who is found to be violating the law is adequately punished, fined and sent to jail, if needed.

Nasir Soomro

Karachi

