Sat Dec 22, 2018
December 22, 2018

Tackling deficit

Newspost

December 22, 2018

The government wants to increase industries in Pakistan and reduce our country’s deficit. One way to do this will be to increase regulatory duties on all imported processed foods, small electronics and other household items by 50 percent in 2019 and 100 percent in 2020. The government can ask companies to establish manufacturing plants in Pakistan.

A special cell can be made that will provide one-window facility to these investing companies so they can set up facilities efficiently and use local raw material to manufacture their products. Pakistan enjoys the best geographical location and can attract many processing companies to setup plants.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Pakistan

