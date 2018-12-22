close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 22, 2018

Sharp fall

Newspost

December 22, 2018

The sudden sharp decline of the Pakistani rupee has negatively affected small businesses that are continuously reducing their profit margins to remain competitive in the market. In one year, the rupee has declined by at least Rs20. While it is said that a weaker currency is good for increasing exports, no such benefit has been seen by Pakistan so far. The economy is in shambles and our rulers have failed to do anything about it.

A weaker rupee has also created financial problems for people who are pursuing foreign certificate courses. Many foreign financial institutes collect fee in dollars or GBP. The government has to take action to stabilise the rupee otherwise living a decent life will become quite challenging for people.

A Basit Najeeb

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost