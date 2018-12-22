Sharp fall

The sudden sharp decline of the Pakistani rupee has negatively affected small businesses that are continuously reducing their profit margins to remain competitive in the market. In one year, the rupee has declined by at least Rs20. While it is said that a weaker currency is good for increasing exports, no such benefit has been seen by Pakistan so far. The economy is in shambles and our rulers have failed to do anything about it.

A weaker rupee has also created financial problems for people who are pursuing foreign certificate courses. Many foreign financial institutes collect fee in dollars or GBP. The government has to take action to stabilise the rupee otherwise living a decent life will become quite challenging for people.

A Basit Najeeb

Karachi