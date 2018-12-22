Saving water

Pakistan is currently facing an acute water shortage that is likely to wreak havoc in the country in the coming years. The water crisis and climate change have made Pakistan vulnerable to long drought spells and extreme floods. The catastrophe surely highlights the country’s poor management of available natural water resources.

But we must realise that it’s not only the duty of the authorities to close the running taps while we are busy brushing teeth or washing cars. We ignorantly waste gallons of clean water daily without considering its value. We should develop the habit of using water wisely.

Madiha Ghafoor

Lahore