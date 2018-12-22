close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
December 22, 2018

Money-making factories

Newspost

Ever since the state absolved itself of the constitutional obligation to provide quality education and healthcare to citizens, getting education has become the elite’s exclusive privilege. Despite charging exorbitant amount of monthly fee, these private schools hardly deliver results. The interior minister has recently revealed that the use of drugs is prevalent in private schools of Islamabad and other major cities like Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Sargodha, Multan and Hyderabad. This shocking revelations need to be investigated. School administrations that have failed to keep a check on students’ activities must be penalised.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

