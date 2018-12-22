Rising illiteracy

This refers to the article ‘Investing in education’ (December 21) by Zeeshan Siddiqui. As per media reports, the literacy rate in Pakistan has fallen to 56 percent during the last few years while the number of out-of-school children is rising. One does not know how to criticise successive governments for pushing the nation into dark ages. Widespread ignorance and poverty deprives people of education.

The incumbent government is following in the footsteps of the previous regimes by paying scant attention to the education sector. Nations progress through an educated population. China, Malaysia, South Korea, India and even Bangladesh fare much better than us because they have paid adequate attention to eduction.

Huma Arif

Karachi