Sat Dec 22, 2018
December 22, 2018

Foreign investment

Newspost

December 22, 2018

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and UAE Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan will visit Pakistan in early 2019. Saudi Arabia has also promised the biggest foreign investment in Pakistan.

This great news is the result of PTI’s efforts and it is hoped that the ruling party leadership will continue to take steps to bring foreign investment to the country.

Shazim Shujrah

Shikarpur

