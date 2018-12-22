tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and UAE Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan will visit Pakistan in early 2019. Saudi Arabia has also promised the biggest foreign investment in Pakistan.
This great news is the result of PTI’s efforts and it is hoped that the ruling party leadership will continue to take steps to bring foreign investment to the country.
Shazim Shujrah
Shikarpur
