It was 2009 when construction work was started on Sports Complex in Naushahro Feroze. Nine years have been passed, but the project hasn’t been completed.
The Sindh sports and youth affairs department should take adequate steps for timely completion of sports complex in Naushahro Feroze.
Dr Abdul Qadeer Memon
Naushahro Feroze
