close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 22, 2018

Sports complex

Newspost

December 22, 2018

It was 2009 when construction work was started on Sports Complex in Naushahro Feroze. Nine years have been passed, but the project hasn’t been completed.

The Sindh sports and youth affairs department should take adequate steps for timely completion of sports complex in Naushahro Feroze.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Memon

Naushahro Feroze

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost