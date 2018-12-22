close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

Bank Alfalah, Engro Polymer sign MoU

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

LAHORE: Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) and Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to design and implement customised supply chain finance solution, exclusively for EPCL’s buyers, a statement said on Friday.

This unique initiative is a part of the Bank Alfalah’s continued commitment towards financial inclusion and introducing global supply chain finance best practices in Pakistan by leveraging IFC’s international and local knowledge, it added.

The programme introduces strategic value for corporate partners in strengthening supply chain networks to EPCL buyers for meeting their working capital needs and enhancing their bottom-lines, besides generating consistent product ordering for EPCL.

