Telenor Pakistan honoured

KARACHI: Telenor Pakistan has won the Employer of Choice Award for Gender Balance by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Pakistan Business Council (PBC)and another accolade at the OICCI Women Empowerment Awards, while competing against 39 other organisations, a statement said on Friday.

Both award ceremonies were held in Karachi recently where Umair Mohsin,vice president, Circle South at Telenor Pakistan received the Employer of Choice Award and Lene Gaathaug, chief human resource officer at Telenor Pakistan, received the accolade of first runner-up at the OICCI women empowerment awards, it added.

Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO of Telenor Pakistan said: “This recognition on two different platforms validates our efforts towards enabling women in the corporate sector.”