Sat Dec 22, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

Auto interior maker launches new line

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

KARACHI: Mehran Commercial Enterprises (MCE), a tier-1 interior auto parts maker, has set up a new floor mats manufacturing line in technical collaboration with Indonesia-based APM Armada Auto parts Co Ltd, a statement said on Friday.

The company statement said these mats would be provided to HINO Pak Motors for their new products. Ghazanfer Khan, Director MCE, told the ceremony that it was the phase 1 of the technical agreement with the next phase starting in a few months and targeting roof headlining and molded sun visors and door trims. The technical collaboration, the MCE statement said, was an example for the rest of the industry to capitalise on opportunities to upgrade their technologies as they must stay on top of their game to compete with the international players.

Totok Prianamto, Council General of the Indonesian Embassy, and Makoto Hosoda, Head of Supply Chain Division for Hinopak Motors Ltd, graced the line launching ceremony as chief guest and the guest of honour, respectively.

