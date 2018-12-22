close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

Weekly SPI inflation rises 0.12pc

Business

KARACHI: The sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the week ended December 20 slightly increased to 0.12 percent over the previous week, and rose a whopping 5.36 percent as compared to weekly inflation in the corresponding period last year, official data showed on Friday.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that weekly inflation for the combined income group continued with its upward trend, recording at 238.12 points against 237.83 points last week.

SPI for income group of up to Rs8,000 increased the most at 0.17 percent during the week under review as compared to the preceding week. However, it registered the lowest increase of 1.90 percent compared to weekly inflation in the corresponding period last year.

