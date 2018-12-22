Professional Academy of Commerce wins ICAP-NFO 2018

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) in collaboration with Unilever Pakistan organised National Finance Olympiad 2018, the Grand Finale of which was held at a local hotel in Karachi.

The event, organised by ICAP’s Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee, was attended by the top management of renowned national and multinational organisations. The top six qualifying teams who competed against each other included The Professionals’ Academy of Commerce (PAC), The Lone Rangers, Tabani’s School of Accountancy, Midas Safety, EY Ford Rhodes, and Meezan Bank Ltd.

Khalilullah Shaikh, FCA, chairman, PAIB Committee and council member, ICAP, revealed the vision for Pakistan’s first ever finance competition for professionals.

He said the objective of the event was to provide a platform to finance professionals for engaging in a competition that aided their professional development in a unique manner, put them in practical a situation where they were forced to make decisions on the spot, thereby, encouraging them to discover their potential, while exhibiting their talent.

Sohail Baig, finance director, Unilever, spoke about the changing dynamics of the finance and accounting profession, and stressed on the importance of digital media. He stated that such events were not only beneficial for professional growth, but also a platform for networking and developing the social circle. The competition kicked off with a quick introduction of the teams followed by the debate round which was judged by a panel of judges. The topics on which the teams debated, included, media censorship – a step in the right direction? is devaluation the right strategy to stabilise the economy?, and is the private sector important for the thriving education system in Pakistan?

The second and last round of the competition was the buzzer round, which tested the agility and technical knowledge of all finalist teams.

The PAC claimed victory while EY Ford Rhodes and Lone Rangers Dubai became the 1st and 2nd runner ups, respectively. The winning team was awarded a majestic Champions Trophy, Mac Book Air and shields for each of the three team members.

The 1st runner up team received iPhone6s along with shields, and the 2nd runner up team received iPads and shields for all team members. Certificates were also awarded to all the finalists. In the closing remarks, ICAP President Jaffar Hussain emphasised the importance of finance professionals working in the industry and the initiatives taken by ICAP to facilitate them.

The National Finance Olympiad 2018 started with registrations of 40 teams from renowned organisations across Pakistan. After a 3-hour intense MCQ-based examination held simultaneously in Karachi and Lahore on December 13, 2018, fifteen teams qualified for the Simulation Round. The qualifying teams then went through a Harvard Case Study Simulation at Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL) wherein top six finalist teams emerged to compete in the grand finale. The entire testing material was developed by the technical partners; AF Ferguson & Co and KPMG.

The National Finance Olympiad is a unique initiative by ICAP providing a distinctive platform to finance professionals working in industry and firms to come together, compete and celebrate their competence. NFO 2018 aims to exhibit and celebrate the talent of finance professionals in Pakistan, while providing a networking opportunity to meet the bright, young minds of the profession.