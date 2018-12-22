Planning minister says special economic zone to be ready next year

BEIJING: One of the nine special economic zones under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is expected to start commercial operation by the first quarter of 2019, planning minister said on Friday.

Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtyar told China Daily that China and Pakistan are also exploring the possibility to expedite growth of the manufacturing sector in Pakistan.

The minister visited Beijing to head the Pakistani delegation to the eighth joint cooperation committee meeting of the CPEC. He said the corridor, part of the Belt and Road initiative (BRI), first proposed by the two countries five years ago, includes a variety of infrastructure projects such as roads, railways and oil and gas pipelines from Gwadar port to Kashgar in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

Bakhtyar reaffirmed the full commitment of Pakistan to the BRI, of which the CPEC is a signature project. The planning minister said ensuring safety of Chinese nationals and businesses is one of the priorities of Pakistan, and the nation’s special security division could further be reinforced.

The minister said the two countries need to broaden the corridor’s base and hasten its pace. The two sides maintained frequent high-level exchanges since Imran Khan became prime minister in August.

One of the major consensuses reached between the two countries is addition of more areas, such as social and economic development and agricultural and industrial sectors, to the CPEC agreement.

“We have seen a lot of milestones achieved in early harvest projects, especially in the energy sector,” he added.

Bakhtyar said Chinese companies’ investments helped Pakistan solve the problem of energy deficiencies.

“People across Pakistan, including policymakers, value the role and significant contribution that the CPEC has made toward the present and future economic growth of the country,” he added.

One focus of the Pakistani delegation will be on increasing bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector and poverty alleviation in Pakistan under the framework of CPEC, the minister said.“It will have far-reaching impacts, especially in the less developed areas of Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, Advisor to Chief Minister on Industry and Trade Abdul Karim said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is fully prepared to give incentives to foreign investors to boost economic and trade activities in the province. He was visiting Rashakai economic zone, along with a delegation of Chinese company China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

Karim said Rashakai economic zone would play an important role in changing fate of the region. The provincial government is taking all possible steps to boost trade and business activities in the region.

The Chinese delegation said Chinese companies would ensure employment of local people in the economic zone and would set up industries to create more employment opportunities for locals.

The Deputy Manager of CRBC Company said local raw material would be utilised in the Rashakai economic zone to get maximum benefits.