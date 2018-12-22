‘Money bill to reduce advance tax on brokers’

KARACHI: The government is expected to announce reduction in advance tax on brokers’ commission in the upcoming money bill in a bid to encourage investment in the capital market, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said on Friday.

Ismail said the advance tax on brokers’ commission will be reduced to 0.01 percent from 0.02 percent in the upcoming money bill after approval from the finance minister. “Once the volumes are high we will get it down to zero percent,” he was quoted as saying in a statement following a meeting with the officials of PSX Stockbrokers Association (PSA).

Finance Minister Asad Umar early this month agreed to consider abolishing of advance tax of 0.02 percent on purchase and sale of shares or at least to bring it down to 0.01 percent during a meeting with the brokers and bourse’s representatives. The withdrawal has no tax revenue impact since it is an adjustable tax.

The meeting also agreed to the other proposals from the PSX delegation to revive investor confidence, including permission to carry forward of capital losses up to three years, rationalisation of taxation of holding companies on inter-corporate dividend and capital gain tax on equities in line with real estate in the next budget, listing of government and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects debts in the bourse, and curtailment of over-regulations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who accompanied the finance minister, then said the measures would be promulgated through ordinance. Governor Ismail further said the government would take all measures for the development of the capital market and promote investment in stock market to encourage investors.

“Ease of doing business will be promoted in collaboration with regulatory bodies and the concerns and issues will be resolved in due course.” Officials of PSA told Governor Sindh that investors in the capital market are subject to unreasonable tax burden, which has reduced the turnover of shares. Stock market is documented and tax compliant, they said.

President of PSA Hamad Nazir Kehar, Secretary General of PSA Adil Ghaffar and other officials attended the meeting. PSA officials urged the governor to take up the issues with the federation. The officials said the proposals to promote capital market have already been presented before the federation.

Kehar said the brokers are looking forward to Governor’s help in pleading their case with the federal government. “We are seeking rationalisation of unfair taxes on the investors,” he added. “We look forward to your support in this matter.”