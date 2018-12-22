Pakistan Customs green-signaled to implement ‘National Single Window’

ISLAMABAD: Government on Friday green-signaled Pakistan Customs to deploy and implement digital central trade hub, known as ‘National Single Window’, for clearance of cross-border consignments – a project estimated to cost $163 million.

The standing committee on finance took the decision at a meeting presided over by the Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar.

The meeting approved key decisions to enable the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Customs Wing, which is the lead agency for the project, to ensure timely implementation of the central hub.

The project has financial and technical assistance from the World Bank, US Agency for International Development, and UK-based Department for International Development.

It is expected to be active in the next five years in line with the trade facilitation agreement of the World Trade Organization Pakistan is signatory to.

The system will be implemented in different phases and entire NSW system will fully be implemented till 2023. Sources, however, said the clearance of containers at the Port Qasim Karachi got delayed because of congestion problems as being identified by the ports and shipping ministry.

But, the government is relying on soft solution and ignoring the problem of hardware on account of limited space for the port. “There is a need to work on both the solutions simultaneously,” a well-placed source said.

The sources said Prime Minister Office will have to play a key role for binding all the concerned departments to integrate the system without wasting anytime. “Without having political backing, this system will never get implemented in our country,” the source added.

The government believes that the system would emerge as the overarching umbrella for automating public sector entities dealing with cross-border trade providing an integrated single interface with private sector to carry out imports, exports and transit trade.

“This will substantially improve Pakistan’s ranking in ease of doing business besides enabling Pakistan to comply with its commitment under the trade facilitation agreement of the WTO,” an official statement said.

The National Single Window or Window Pakistan will help in developing the country’s initiative for its electronic logistics platform, which the finance minister said should be done within the next three years.

WinPak will link all key cross border trade related regulatory authorities including Web-based One Customs on a single information and communication technology-based platform. Umar said the connected government approach will improve transparency and predictability in imports and exports while cutting down costs/time, both for public and private sectors.

The much needed port community system will also be established to improve efficiency of sea and airports in Pakistan under the project. Government to government and business to government transactions will take place on the new platform, which will also facilitate all business-to-business transactions.

The finance minister said the project’s team should not merely rely on technology deployment and adopt holistic approach in simplifying the complex regulatory regime and allied laws to meaningfully improve trading across border regime in Pakistan.