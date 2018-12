National spirit vital to realise dreams of founding fathers: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: “It is imperative to develop national spirit and national will to realise the dreams of our founding fathers”, said the Air Chief while addressing the faculty and students of Air University, Islamabad on Thursday. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force had an interactive session on the topic “Importance of National Spirit in the Age of Globalization”, says a PAF press release.

Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief said, “The age of globalization has brought many challenges for our nation and we have to face and overcome these challenges.