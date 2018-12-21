US Congressional Pakistan Caucus Foundation launched

WASHINGTON: More than 35 members of the US Congress have expressed their intention to join the newly launched Congressional Pakistan Caucus Foundation that will help foster friendship, understanding and cooperation between the United States and Pakistan.

The Pakistan embassy here on Wednesday evening facilitated the formal introduction of Congressional Pakistan Caucus Foundation (CPCF) linking the Pakistan Caucus already working in the House. The co-chair of the Pakistan Caucus, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson, present at the event maintained that she was disappointed by the remarks and actions against Pakistan made by the Trump administration, which she said, do not characterize the totality of the relationship between the two countries.

"I would like to see continued dialogue and engagement," Congresswoman said introducing the CPCF aims. She said that the Foundation will advance the global Pakistani community by developing leaders, informing policy, and educatingthe public.

Commenting on the current state of relations between the two countries, Congresswoman Lee said that "even though funds (to Pakistan) were cut in the Appropriations, amendments that came to the floor to try to make it worse did not pass. People listen to us when we make individual calls to cabinet officers." She believes that as long as the door was open, citing that the new prime minister in Pakistan was a new door; it should not be closed on US-Pakistan relations.

The newly introduced CPCF would be a non-partisan organisation that would conduct research to promote pro-Pakistan/United States policies and to increase the pool of Pakistani leaders in public service careers and public policy positions through providing fellowships, internships, and scholarships.

The mission statement shared with the media highlights that the CPCF would facilitate the exchange of ideas and information to address critical issues affecting Pakistani communities in the United States and abroad; as well as developing strategic research and historical resources for the public, academics, educators and students.

Speaking at the occasion, Congressman Henry Cuellar termed the US Pakistan ties as significant. He said, "Sometimes among friends we might have some disagreements but what’s important is that we understand why we might disagree and where we develop our bonds stronger." He added that mutual trade, business connections or education could be a way to go about it.

Congressman Eric Swalwell, also attending the event, said that he did not want to see aid cut to Pakistan. "We need Pakistan to be secure and economically viable to make sure that our common interests are secured in the region or sustained," he said.

He further said that it’s not the United States that has to take strikes inside Pakistan. Both countries need to talk, expressing expectation and not by just pulling aid as President Trump has threatened to do. Answering a question, Congressman Swalwell said that he sees Pakistan has a partner and "we should not let the issues be elevated, as done by President Trump, and dominate this important partnership." He said he had voted against defunding the aid to Pakistan. "I'll continue to vote against those efforts."

Concluding the event, Pakistan's ambassador to the United States Ali Jahangir Siddiqui said that the Foundation will also help expand the Congressional Pakistan Caucus to fifty members. He said fixing the relationship is a longer process which includes a number of elements, but the process, which now has the CPCF shoulder, could help achieve the target eventually.