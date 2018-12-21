LDA operation against illegal societies continues

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday took action against four illegal housing schemes and sealed their site offices.

Action was taken as part of the ongoing drive against illegal and unapproved housing schemes in the provincial capital. Meanwhile, a three-day training camp concluded which was organised in collaboration with the Punjab Emergency Services Academy for imparting fire-fighting training to the LDA’s special squad of 40 officials, constituted on the directions of the DG for fire-fighting and rescue work in case of emergencies.

The LDA DG awarded shields and commendatory certificates to the officials who got the training.