Senate concerned over declining literacy rate

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Thursday expressed deep concern over the grim national literacy scene. Pakistan and Bhutan have same literacy rate i.e. 57 percent.

During the question hour, Minister for Federal Education Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood conceded that during the last 60-70 years, due attention was not paid to education and the respective governments had shown total indifference and negligence in this context. The minister also described the yardstick of literacy as incorrect, which says that a person, who can read a newspaper or write a letter is marked as literate.

The minister pointed out that while the other countries had increased their literacy rate, Pakistan had gone backward from 60 per cent to 58 percent, given the increase in population and insufficient academic resources in proportion to it. “It has been a massive failure of the governments over the years.

In the written reply to a question by PkMAP Senator Muhammad Usman Kakar, the minister noted that during the last ten years while Pakistan could increase literacy rate from 50 percent in 2008 to 57 percent in 2017-18, Bangladesh had achieved phenomenal success by increasing its literacy rate from 47 percent to 73 percent during this period.

He continued India took its literacy rate from 61 percent to 69 percent during this period, Iran from 82 percent to 85 percent, Nepal from 49 percent to 60 per cent, Maldives from 96 percent to 99 percent, Bhutan from 54 percent to 57 percent and Afghanistan from 28 percent 32 percent. Interestingly, Sri Lanka’s literacy rate remained remained stagnant during this period that is 91 percent.

The minister said that the government was presently working on an education policy framework and gearing up for emergency measures to increase literacy by at least 10-15 percent in five years. He said a number of strategies and plans were being thrashed out while some were already for launching. The government intended to offer incentives for the adults, who would e imparted education and the ‘teachers ‘ as well, who could be an intermediate student.

With the consultations with the provinces, he pointed out that the subject social work needed to be made mandatory, envisaging imparting basic education to adults. The senators, who put questions to the minister and also expressed their concern over low literacy rate, included Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Usman Kakar and Samina Saeed.

Acting Chairman Senate Saleem Mandvivalla, who was presiding over the sitting, referred a privilege motion Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo had presented in the House a day earlier to the House committee concerned. He had sited media reports that the National Accountability Bureau was preparing to take action against him for allegedly having purchased properties worth billions of rupees in Punjab when he was Minister for Ports and Shipping.

The senator said this is tantamount to a media trial and offered the government form a JIT in this connection.

The Senate also adopted a motion for giving authority to the Senate Chairman for nomination of six senators for the Public Accounts Committee in consultations with the Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition. He is empowered also to make changes in nominations as well.

The motion was moved by Leader of the House in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz and Leader of the Opposition Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq.

The chair referred the matter pertaining to grant of a total of 376 foreign scholarships to students from Balochistan, as Senators Usman Kakar and Muhammad Akram alleged that students from other provinces availed such opportunities by presenting fake documents, to the House committee concerned for deliberations and report.

Replying to a question by Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the House that the Afghanistan government did not share information about the number of Pakistanis in their detention due to peculiar security situation there.