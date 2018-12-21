‘Sooper hey Junoon ka Pakistan’: 500 musicians to pay tribute to Junoon

KARACHI: After the successful reunion of Pakistan's most, Junoon, Peek Freans Sooper is now bringing the Sufi maestros live on 25th December 2018.

The announcement was made with nearly 500 musicians coming together to pay tribute to Junoon and help revive the spirit of Pakistan through their music and the concert is expected to be the biggest musical event in Pakistan’s history.

Junoon’s reunion was met with massive fanfare as Pakistanis were desperately waiting for the band to get back together. Experiencing Junoon perform live again was but a dream. Sooper made that possible in perhaps the grandest way possible by bringing the country's most revered (Sufi) rock bands back in the limelight and getting the nation to unite over music.

The opening acts have also been revealed and it makes an extremely entertaining line-up that includes Khumariyaan, Sounds of Kolachi, Tamasha and Lyari underground.

Geo Television Network is the exclusive presenting partner on this initiative by Sooper to bring the nation together as one with our Jazba and Junoon to put Pakistan forward. History will repeat itself as the band Junoon gets ready to rock our world on the 25th of December 2018 at the DHA Sports Club (Moin Khan Academy), Karachi.

Tickets are running out fast; bronze, golden and premium lounges are already sold out. The remaining tickets are available at www.yayvo.com/ sooperjunoon and selected TCS outlets. Additional information of the concert can be found on the event website: www.sooperjunoon.com.pk.

EBM has been baking tasty delights for Pakistani consumers under the brand name, Peek Freans, since 1966. As one of the pioneers of the industry and a dominating market leader, EBM continues to innovate on the fronts of product, quality, and communication.

Peek Freans Sooper captures the pulse of the Pakistani consumer’s preference. Being the No.1 biscuit brand, Sooper is nationally loved and admired. With the highest brand equity in the category, Sooper is one of the most iconic brands in Pakistan. It is widely available and penetrates across demographics and geographies. Sooper today is the first choice of the business executive, just as much as it is to the labourer.