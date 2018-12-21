UAE consulate to start work in Lahore soon: envoy

LAHORE: UAE Ambassador Hammad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaab has said that a consulate of United Arab Emirates will start operations in Lahore soon to facilitate the business community.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the

UAE ambassador said that Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued NOC for establishment of UAE consulate in Lahore. He said that it was a giant leap towards expanding mutual trade and economic ties.

He said that UAE and Pakistan had agreed to sign a new agreement to further strengthen bilateral relations. He said that two recent visits of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the UAE had opened up new avenues for cooperation. He said that 15 top UAE companies visited Pakistan and held meetings here. He said the UAE investors were interested to investing in renewable energy, power, oil and gas sectors in Pakistan.