Army joins drone hunt after London airport shutdown

GATWICK AIRPORT, United Kingdom: Britain called in the army on Thursday to help police hunt a drone pilot who grounded all flights from Gatwick airport, leaving thousands stranded on one of the busiest days of the year.

The airport closed its only runway late Wednesday following “reports of two drones flying in and around the airfield” and further sightings on Thursday, according to Gatwick´s CEO Stewart Wingate.

The closure, which remained in place at 6pm Thursday (1800 GMT), stranded tens of thousands of travellers days before Christmas — and prompted the unusual military operation. “We will be deploying the armed forces to... deal with the situation with the drones at Gatwick Airport,” Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson told Sky News television.

“We are there to assist and do everything we can,” he said, declining to give the troops´ exact role and adding that it followed a request from local police. Gatwick, around 50 kilometres south of the British capital, is the eighth-busiest airport in Europe and sits behind Mumbai as the world´s busiest single runway air hub.