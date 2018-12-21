Senate body annoyed at blocking of unregistered cellphones

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Committee on Interior on Thursday annoyed at blocking unregistered cellphones.

The committee also took notice of complaints of overseas Pakistani about the ill-treatment to them at the airports and said that complaints are being received from overseas Pakistan that they are facing ill-treatments at the airports.

“They had complained when they arrive at airports, they were stopped at the airports for hours due to mobiles,” he said.

He said there should be automatic registration process for the mobiles for Pakistanis when they land at the airports and should stop the practice of teasing and ill-treatment of the passengers in the name of the mobile registration.

The committee expressed concerned on the statement of Minister for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi that 75 percent female students and 45 male students take crystal meth in Islamabad’s private educational institutions and asked the interior minister to brief the committee on the subject in the next meeting as the news has spread uncertainty among the parents of students. Chairman Senate’s committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik asked the ministry to brief the committee about the action it has taken after knowing such drastic figures of drug addicts in educational institutions.