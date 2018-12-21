Pak armed forces have experience to combat terrorism: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that armed forces of Pakistan have more experience than other forces of the world in combating terrorism.

He said that for Pakistan’s economic prosperity, focus on maritime sector and its development is not a matter of choice rather a matter of compulsion.

“It is time that we must develop credible solutions to the issues we face in the development of maritime sector,” said President Alvi, while speaking at the second Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-18) under the banner ‘Blue Economy—Prosperous Pakistan’ which culminated at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

Concurrent to the closing ceremony of the workshop, the first Maritime Doctrine of Pakistan was also launched. President Alvi graced the occasion as chief guest. The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, was also present at the impressive ceremony besides senior civil and military dignitaries.

Emphasising significance of Blue Economy, the president remarked that resource scarcity on land has forced nations to turn their gaze from land to sea.

Dr Arif Alvi further added that Institutionalisation of Maritime Security Workshop is a remarkable and a well-timed initiative by the Pakistan Navy.