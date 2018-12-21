close
Govt to ban underage domestic workers, court told

Top Story

Amir Riaz
December 21, 2018

LAHORE: The Punjab government informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday that it has decided to ban the employment of children under the age of 15 as domestic workers and a bill regarding rights of domestic workers would be tabled in the provincial assembly soon.

“The rights of domestic workers have been violated ever since Pakistan came into being,” the court remarked and then directed the provincial lawmakers to regulate the wage structure and working hours of domestic workers.

The court ruled in the case after the Punjab government provided a draft of the Domestic Workers Bill 2018.

The court was hearing a petition moved by Advocate Sheraz Zaka arguing that in 2015, the former chief justice of LHC had directed the government to frame a policy on domestic workers wages, but failed to do so.

