Tareen’s son buys 6th PSL team for Rs880m per year

ISLAMABAD: The consortium of Alamgir Khan Tareen and Ali Tareen won the franchise rights of the Sixth team of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) with a whopping amount of Rs880 million per annum for the next seven years.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the name of winners of the Sixth team but didn’t mention the amount on which the team’s rights were bought.