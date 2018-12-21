Shahbaz voices support for S Punjab province in NA

ISLAMABAD: Differences emerged within the ranks of the treasury benches on a formula for bifurcation of Punjab as the parliamentarians from the PTI and PML-Q demanded restoration of Bahawalpur as separate province along with creation of South Punjab.

Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif kicked off a debate on bifurcation of Punjab when he asked the government to fulfil its commitment for creation of South Punjab while demanding restoration of Bahawalpur as a separate province.

“We will not allow the PTI government to escape from its commitment of giving people of South Punjab a separate province,” he said, adding that they also wanted restoration of Bahawalpur as separate province.

Shahbaz said his party was considering tabling a private bill for this purpose. He said the PTI had promised to create South Punjab province and now it should take steps for this purpose. He said his government in the past had passed resolutions in the Punjab Assembly for the creation of South Punjab province and restoration of Bahawalpur province. He said PML-N is sincere to this cause and the treasury benches should also move forward with the same spirit.

Shahbaz also raised concern over increasing prices of gas, electricity and daily use items which has made lives of the common people miserable, saying the House should take up this matter on priority basis.

The move initiated by Shahbaz regarding restoration of Bahawalpur province was supported by the PTI parliamentarians Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak, Malik Farooq Azam and PML-Q member Tariq Bashir Cheema.

Nasarullah Dareshak, however, pointed out that it should also be seen whether the intentions of Shahbaz Sharif were good or he was playing as losing gambler.

All three members from the treasury benches said Bahawalpur was a separate entity and it had nothing to do with South Punjab province.

“We want restoration of Bahawalpur province instead of becoming part of South Punjab,” Tariq Bashir Cheema said. Cheema also questioned whether it was not a fact that the Punjab Assembly passed resolutions in support of Bahawalpur province when the PML-N and PML-Q were in power.

Malik Farooq Azam said Bahawalpur always remained a separate entity but it was made part of Punjab by a dictator. He complained that the people of Bahawalpur have been facing injustice in shape of provision of more resources to Multan. “We do not want to remain with Multan in one province,” he said. Aamir Dogar of the PTI said the PML-N is twisting the issue by demanding restoration of Bahawalpur province. He said Bahawalpur province is not viable as how can three districts could be declared a separate province. He said a parliamentary committee of the House should be constituted to look into the matter. Aamir Dogar, who is also chief whip of PTI, said that as first step towards fulfilling its commitment, the PTI has decided to establish a secretariat in South Punjab so that people of the area do not have to come to Lahore to seek solution to their problems.