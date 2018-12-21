Finance ministry, SBP deny rupee devaluation on IMF demand

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to claims that the PTI government is not in a hurry to join the IMF loan programme, but, factually, it is much desperate and is craving for the package of $8-10 billion and for this, it is ready to even further devalue of Pak rupee up to Rs150 and discount rate at 10.30 -11 percent.

According to the top sources in finance division, the sitting government has extended the assurance to IMF that it will further devalue the Pak rupee up to Rs150 and increase the discount rate to 10.30-11 percent. The government wants the IMF package at any cost for confirm letter for more loans from IFIs (International Financial Institutions).

From May up till now, the rupee has so far devalued by 30 percent owing to which Pakistan’s external debt has increased by Rs3.5 trillion. And in case rupee gets devalued to Rs150, then the country debt will soar to Rs4.6 trillion by Rs1.1 trillion.

However, Spokesman of Finance Ministry, Dr Khaqan Hassan Najeeb, forcefully denied saying that the issue of exchange rate has never come under discussion with the IMF, and the government has not given any commitment on exchange rate target. State Bank Governor Mr Tariq Bajwa also denied any such commitment.

The sources insist that the government has extended the assurances to the Fund to this effect which will trigger another spate of deadliest wave of inflation. Imports will further go costly, including LNG, coal, furnace oil, petrol, and diesel reluctantly more surge in utility prices of gas and electricity. This will increase the transportation freights owing to which the prices of all kitchen items will increase more.

Independent economists say that the PTI has kept the masses in dark and is in process to allure the Fund for bailout package through prior actions, and it has already devalued the rupee first by Rs10 in one go and then Rs9 in one day. “Now it is going to give more tough time to masses and expose them to more inflation. Just because of the further devaluation, the debt servicing is inclined to go up to Rs2 trillion apart from increasing the manufacturing cost and living cost more.

The further devaluation will help inflation enter into double digits.’’

The government, in a bid to appease the IMF, is all set to present another mini-budget with more taxation amounting close to Rs200 billion.’’ The mini budget will increase economic miseries of the masses more.

They apprehended saying that the government will further place the massive cut in development budget to achieve the budget deficit target that is to be agreed with IMF. Further increase in discount rate will discourage the private sector to borrow the loans that will lead to decrease in the economic activities.

“This will soar the unemployment rate in the country which may lead to deterioration in law and order situation as thefts and dacoities will increase. The cost of PSDP projects has already increased by 30-40 percent, and it will further increase if rupee gets tumbled to Rs150, more importantly the current expenditure will increase more as some expenses are made in US dollar terms.’’

However, when a ruling party official was contacted, he said that the new government has brought innovative policies which will bring positive results on a long-term.

He said that all the economic mess the government was facing due to the stagnant policies of the previous government, which didn’t let the country to progress. He also said that the PML-N government had frozen dollar rate which is why the economy has suffered now.

He said that a propaganda campaign has been going on against the government’s fiscal policies.

He said that the finance minister has clarified many a time that there was no hurry for going to the IMF as the government has arranged money to fulfill liabilities. He said that the government financial team was the best than those of the governments in the past.