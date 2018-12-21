People won’t come out for PPP, PML-N: Fawad

Says neither sword nor arrow will work; govt not afraid of Nawaz-Zardari alliance

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry asserted on Thursday that the government is not afraid of Nawaz-Zardari alliance as neither the sword nor the arrow would work and these forces have already been tested many times.

He said that the people of Pakistan would not come out of their houses in support of PPP and PML-N leaders because both parties’ leaders are well known to all and sundry.

“Their alliance is equal to zero plus zero,” he maintained. Briefing media persons about cabinet meeting, information minister said Crown princes of UAE and Saudi Arabia will visit Pakistan next month and in February respectively. The prime minister directed the ministers to reduce their foreign visits to the minimum, he added.

While enlightening about cabinet decisions, he said that over Rs1.63 billion have been approved to be issued for Fata. No deduction will be made in the funds of tribal areas, he said.

The minister also announced the formation of a new tax policy. Fawad said that prices of medicines were also discussed in the cabinet meeting. He said that master plans of major cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces will be prepared as well as direction has been made to prepare one for Islamabad. The minister told that government will protect the rights of anti-encroachment drive affected people. Fawad declared that Cabinet has also given the approval of licenses for some new airlines. He said that the government wants to ease the Visa facilities for foreign journalists and create more facilities for the tourists visiting the Pakistan.