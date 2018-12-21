Noguchi powers into ITF Futures semis

ISLAMABAD: Rio Noguchi of Japan checked into the semi-finals of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed ITF Futures Tennis Championship with a hard fought three-set win here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex Courts on Thursday.

Noguchi got better of spirited Ray Ho of Chinese Taipei 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Even after losing the first set, Noguchi fought back well in the next two, breaking Ray Ho’s serves twice to take the second set. The third set followed the same pattern as Japanese annexed the match at ease.

“He played well and has good future ahead of him. I have gathered all my energies to win the match against Ray Ho,” Noguchi said.

UK-based Pakistan player Shamael Chaudhry lost a good opportunity of making it to the semi-final. A bit of more effort and Shamael could have moved in the last-four stage.

Uzbekistan’s Niklas Saida’lo Saidkarimov ultimately defeated Shamael in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Rio Noguchi together with his countryman Ken Onishi also moved into the final of the men’s doubles with straight sets win against Russian pair Alexander Pavlioutchenkov and Vladimir Polyakov 6-4, 6-2.

In the national ladies and juniors event, Ushana Suhail beat Sara Mansoor 6-3, 7-5. She would now face Sarah Mahboob in a title match. Sarah defeated Esha Jawad 6-2, 7-5.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto watched the matches for almost half an hour.

Later talking to the media, Bilawal said he was happy to see a good number of foreign players turning up for the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed ITF event. “BB was always supportive of youth activities especially sports which according to her was necessary to bring the best out of them.”

He praised Senator Taj Haider and Fazle Subhan for organising the event after the name of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. “I would make all out efforts to promote tennis. Any proposal coming from Taj Haider would be given serious thought,” he said.

Results: Men’s singles quarter-finals: Hamidreza Nadaf (Iri) bt Lorenzo Bocchi (Ita) 7-6 (4),2-6, 7-5; Niklas Saida’lo Saidkarimov (Uzb) bt Shamael Chaudhry (Gbr) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Kai Wehnelt (Ger) bt Alexis Canter (Gbr) 7-5, 7-5; Rio Noguchi (Jpn) bt Ray Ho (Tpe) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s doubles semi-finals: Anton Chekhov (Rus) & Kai Wehnelt (Ger) bt Ti Chen (Tpe) & Ray Ho (Tpe) 7-5, 7-6; Ken Onishi (Jpn) & Rio Noguchi (Jpn) bt Alexander Pavlioutchenkov (Rus) & Vladimir Polyakov (Rus) 6-4, 6-2.

National event: Ladies singles semi-finals: Ushna Suhail bt Sara Mansoor 6-3, 7-5; Sarah Mahboob bt Esha Jawad 6-2, 7-5.

Boys’ singles under-18 quarter-finals: Shoaib Khan bt Sami Zeb 6-2, 6-2; Ahmed Asjad bt Nalain Abbas 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; Ahmed Kamil bt Hamid Israr 6-0, 6-0; Abdullah Adnan bt Musa Choudhry 6-0, 6-2.

Boys’ singles under-14 semi-finals: Hamza Roman bt M Taha Aman 1-6, 6-4, 6-4; Sami Zeb bt Uzair Khan 6-0, 6-0.

Boys’ singles under-10 semi-finals: Ali Zain bt Jamal Shah 1-4, 4-1, 4-1; Hamza Roman bt Haziq Asim 4-0, 4-0.