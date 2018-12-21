Lahore Blues record easy win in T20 Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Talented Rizwan Hussain (68 not out) and Hussain Talat (35 not out and 3-22) performed outstandingly to keep Lahore Blues in the hunt for a place in the semi-finals with thumping nine-wicket win against Fata in the National Twenty20 Cup at the Multan Stadium on Thursday.
Batting first, Fata managed 140-9 in the allotted 20 overs with Sohail Akhtar (39) being the top scorer. Hussain Talat bowled exceptionally well.
Rizwan then took over the run chase smashing 10 boundaries during his 53-ball unbeaten knock. He was supported well by Hussain Talat (35 not out) and Nauman Anwar (34).
Scores in brief: Fata Region 140-9 in 20 overs (Sohail Akhtar 39, Asad Afridi 25; Hussain Talat 3-22, Waqas Ahmed 2-27, Muhammad Irfan 1-16). Lahore Region Blues 141-1 in 18.1 overs (Rizwan Hussain 68 not out, Hussain Talat 35 not out; Khushdil Shah 1-17). Result: Lahore Region Blues won by 9 wickets. Man of the Match: Hussain Talat (Lahore Region Blues).
Lahore Region Whites won by nine wickets: Peshawar Region 99-8 in 20 overs (Saad Ali 36, Sajid Khan 34; Umaid Asif 4-13, Zafar Gohar 3-12, Wahab Riaz 1-22). Lahore Region Whites 100-1 in 14.2 overs (Tayyab Tahir 51 not out, Zeeshan Ashraf 39 not out; Sajid Khan 1-30). Man of the Match: Umaid Asif (Lahore Region Whites).
