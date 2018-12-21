close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2018

Girl burnt alive, two others injured in Factory Area

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2018

LAHORE: A young girl was burnt alive while two others sustained injuries when a high tension wire fell on them in the Factory Area police limits Thursday. The injured victims were shifted to the burn unit of Mayo Hospital. Police quoted the victims’ family that the girls were trying to the catch a stray kite twine in Madina Colony on Walton Road when the high tension wires exploded and they sustained burns. One of the victims received 70 percent burns and died at the hospital. The condition of two others is stated to be out of danger.

