Two soldiers injured in North Waziristan firing

MIRANSHAH: Two soldiers sustained injuries when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them in Muhammadkhel area of Boya tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday.

Local sources said that the security personnel were on routine patrol in Muhammadkhel area when unidentified assailants opened fire on them. As a result, Naik Imran and Sepoy Zahid sustained injuries. No militant group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack. Meanwhile, a labourer Ziaur Rehman was wounded in firing from across the border.

The sources said that the labourer was working on the fence being erected on Pak-Afghan border when came under attack. The injured were shifted to the hospital in Boya.