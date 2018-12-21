Govt, Opposition to head 20 standing committees each

ISLAMABAD: The federal government and opposition on Thursday reached consensus over the distribution of standing committees' chairmanship.

The government and opposition, according to the agreed formula, will get the chairmanship of 20 committees each. The opposition has decided to give nine committees' chairmanship to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), while as many as 10 would be distributed among Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).

The PPP leader Khursheed Shah met with Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif to consult over the distribution of committees to the opposition benches. Later in the day, the federal government and opposition finalised names for the standing committee chairpersons.

The treasury benches have named 13 members, while the PML-N has named six.

The government has nominated Syed Fakhar Imam, Nasarullah Darshek, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Riaz Fatiana, Malik Amir, Munazza Hasan, Noor Alam, Iqbal Muhammad Ali, Khawaja Sheraz, Raja Riaz, Ijaz Shah and Ali Nawaz Shah, while the PML-N has nominated Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer, Sheikh Rohail Asghar and Khawaja Saad Rafique. The PPP and MMA are yet to name their members.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly passed a unanimous motion for the constitution of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Committee on Law and Justice after a passage of over four months since inception of sitting assembly.

The motion was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. Members of both committees would elect chairmen of concerned committees.

It was only the last week, the government agreed to the demand of the opposition to give slot of the PAC chairman to the opposition leader.

The PAC will comprise Syed Fakhar Imam, Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak, Akhter Mengal, Riaz Fatiana, Malik Amir Dogar, Munazza Hassan, Noor Alam Khan, Khawaja Sheraz, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Ali Nawaz Shah, Hussain Elahi, Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Raja Riaz, Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Shahid Akhter Ali, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Hussain Tariq and Hina Rabbani.

Law and Justice committee comprises Attaullah Advocate, Lal Chand Mallhi, Farooq Azam Malik, Kishwar Zehra, Maleekha Bukhari, Sanaullah Mastikhel, Ihsanullah Tiwana, Agha Hassan Baloch, Sheikh Ali Arbab, Shunila Ruth, Riaz Fatiana, Shahbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibrahim, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Syed Hussain Tariq, Nafeesa Shah, Syed Navid Qamar and Aliya Kamran.