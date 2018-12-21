Illegal Khokhar Palace construction

close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
December 21, 2018

December 21, 2018

ACE registers cases against PML-N MPs

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday registered a case against Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) parliamentarians Afzal Khokhar and Saiful Malook Khokhar over the charges of illegally constructing famous Khokhar Palace. It has learnt that ACE Deputy Director Investigation Shah Rukh Niazi conducted an inquiry into the matter and registered a case against Saif and Afzal Khokhar. It has also been learnt that Shafi Khokhar, brother of Saif Khokhar, is also nominated in the FIR. DG LDA had referred the matter of illegal construction of Khokhar palace to ACE. During the probe, it was revealed that the said accused constructed Khokhar Palace by misuse of authority through obtaining illegal construction approval from Town Municipal Administration Iqbal Town while the area was controlled by the Lahore Development Authority.

