Robbers injure farmer

PAKPATTAN: Bandits shot at and injured a farmer in a dacoity bid at Chak 37/EB. Three gunmen barged into the house of M Mushtaq and took hostage the family. The bandits shot at and injured Mushtaq when he put up resistance.
SECURITY: DC Ahmad Kamal Thursday said security and cleanliness arrangements would be ensured in a better way on the birthday ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas. Addressing a meeting, the deputy commissioner said all ceremonies would be held under a foolproof security.
