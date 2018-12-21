Man shot dead by rivals in Faislabad

FAISALABAD: A man was shot dead by his rivals over an old enmity in the limits of Rodala police on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, Javed Iqbal of Chak 279/GB was returning home when his rivals Zafar Iqbal, Safdar Ali and Shoaib opened fire at him.

Javed sustained critical injuries and died on the way to hospital. The police are investigating.

20 injured in accident: Some 20 people sustained injuries when a bus collided with a tractor-trolley in Faisalabad.

According to police sources, the bus was heading towards Jhumra from Faisalabad when it collided with a tractor-trolley near Chak Jhumra. As a result, some 20 passengers sustained injuries and were shifted to Tehsil Hospital Jhumra