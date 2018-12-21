11 human traffickers held

FAISALABAD: FIA Faisalabad region Thursday arrested 11 more proclaimed offenders who were wanted in a number of ‘human smuggling’ cases after conducting raids in Faisalabad and Sargodha.

FIA Additional Director Sajid Akram Chaudhry said that the accused were at large for the last many months after allegedly extracting millions of rupees from those intending to go abroad. The arrested alleged human smugglers were Mujahid Hafeez, M Shafique, M Mustafa, M Nadeem, Amir Saeed, M Jamil, Ghulam Muhammad, Riasat Ali, Liaquat Ali, Sajid Hani and Abdur Rehman. They have been locked up for further interrogation.

survey: Commissioner Asif Iqbal has ordered conducting a detailed survey of car service stations in Faisalabad division under the government policy and conservation of groundwater. Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, he directed collecting information about the source of water and its quantity being used for washing vehicles during the survey. The commissioner expressed deep concerns over scarcity of water in the future, saying the government’s policy to preserve water should be implemented very seriously. He said that notices would be issued to those service stations which were using Wasa water and they would be directed to arrange another source of water within two months. He said that the service stations should be asked to recycle the used water and adopt modern technology to preserve water. He said that NOC should not be issued to the petrol/gas service stations which provide a car wash facility unless it ensures a water recycling system.