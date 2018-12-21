‘NAB does not favour media trial of any accused’

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice ® Javed Iqbal Thursday said that NAB does not favour media trial of any accused instead its legal actions are being subjected to media trial.

The chairman expressed these views while visiting NAB Lahore office. During the visit, the chairman reviewed the progress of pending inquiries and investigations. The chairman was briefed about the progress in the mega corruption cases, including the 56 companies’ scandal, Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing scam, Punjab Police funds scandal and Paragon Housing.

He said that NAB was putting its all efforts to eradicate corruption from the society with slogan of accountability for all. He said the bureau doesn’t favour media trial of any accused. However, legal actions taken by the NAB are victim of media trial, the chairman added. He requested the media houses to run NAB related news after verification by NAB spokesman in a bid to avoid any kind of speculation. The chairman focused that NAB takes action against accused with concrete evidence in hand and without any prejudice. He said that NAB is providing much better facilities to the accused in bureau’s lockups as compared to mentioned in the jail manual.

Earlier, the chairman had approved filing of reference against PML-N president, Shahbaz Sharif and former principal secretary to ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, Fawad Hasan Fawad in Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing scam.

It has learnt that the bureau has accused Shahbaz Sharif of misuse of authority while Fawad is accused of making assets worth Rs740 million illegally. The bureau is likely to file the reference before an accountability court of Lahore in near future.