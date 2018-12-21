Fawad claims 50pc dues of media organisations paid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said 50 percent dues of the media have been paid already and sacking of employees will never be tolerated.

The minister said it was clear direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan that issues faced by journalists must be resolved on priority basis. Addressing protesting journalists here in front of Parliament House, Fawad Chaudhry said that government would extend its all possible support to journalists. He said that all of pending dues of media organisations which accumulated during the previous governments and were used for campaign against the PTI sit-in should have been paid in the past.

The minister said the government had assured that 50 percent of dues would be released to the media organisations, adding that despite the assurance and start of payments, the sackings of journalists were continuing. He said that the government was client of advertising agencies and it was not the source of problems for the journalists.

Fawad Chaudhry assured the journalists that he would discuss their issues with Principal Information Officer and Secretary Information. The minister said media workers were asset of the society and the government wanted to help them out. He also asked the protesting journalists to provide list of journalists terminated from jobs by various media organisations. The protest was organised by media organisations PFUJ, RIUJ, APNEC and MWO against downsizing in different media houses and job insecurity.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) said the federal and provincial governments had to pay around Rs8 billion dues to the media organisations. He said both the organisations had raised the issue during meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the prime minister had asked the information minister to ensure payment of dues to media organisations within a month. The spokesman said the issue was also raised before the Chief Justice of Pakistan and he had ordered immediate payment of dues. He said so far payment of even less than Rs20 million has been made to newspapers.