Senate body annoyed at blocking of unregistered cellphones

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Committee on Interior on Thursday annoyed at blocking unregistered cellphones.

The committee also took notice of complaints of overseas Pakistani about the ill-treatment to them at the airports and said that complaints are being received from overseas Pakistan that they are facing ill-treatments at the airports. “They had complained when they arrive at airports, they were stopped at the airports for hours due to mobiles,” he said.

He said there should be automatic registration process for the mobiles for Pakistanis when they land at the airports and should stop the practice of teasing and ill-treatment of the passengers in the name of the mobile registration.

The committee expressed concerned on the statement of Minister for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi that 75 percent female students and 45 male students take crystal meth in Islamabad’s private educational institutions and asked the interior minister to brief the committee on the subject in the next meeting as the news has spread uncertainty among the parents of students. Chairman Senate’s committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik asked the ministry to brief the committee about the action it has taken after knowing such drastic figures of drug addicts in educational institutions. The meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Interior was held under the chairmanship of Senator A Rehman Malik here at the Parliament House on Thursday wherein Fateh was offered for the departed soul of Senator Azam Khan Musakhel and 14 innocent Kashmiris who were martyred in Pulwama district of India Held Kashmir (IHK).

The chairman said the committee has received the public complaints of Gerry’s services as they are behaving improperly with the people. “In the light of the public complaints, the committee will conduct the inquiry with regard to collection of passports and other national documents as under the law no private company could collect the passports and National Identity Cards of the people,” he said.

The committee considered “The Real Estate (Regulation and Development Bill-2017)” introduced by Senator Mohsin Aziz and formed a consultation group under Senator Javed Abbasi comprising Senator Mohsin Aziz, law expert Mohsin Kamal, Member Estate CDA, representative from Interior and Law Division to sit together and work upon the changes required in ‘The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Bill, 2017’.