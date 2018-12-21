Army joins drone hunt after London airport shutdown

GATWICK AIRPORT, United Kingdom: Britain called in the army on Thursday to help police hunt a drone pilot who grounded all flights from Gatwick airport, leaving thousands stranded on one of the busiest days of the year. The airport closed its only runway late Wednesday following "reports of two drones flying in and around the airfield" and further sightings on Thursday, according to Gatwick´s CEO Stewart Wingate. The closure, which remained in place at 6pm Thursday (1800 GMT), stranded tens of thousands of travellers days before Christmas -- and prompted the unusual military operation.

"We will be deploying the armed forces to... deal with the situation with the drones at Gatwick Airport," Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson told Sky News television.

"We are there to assist and do everything we can," he said, declining to give the troops´ exact role and adding that it followed a request from local police.

Gatwick, around 50 kilometres south of the British capital, is the eighth-busiest airport in Europe and sits behind Mumbai as the world´s busiest single runway air hub.

Inbound flights were diverted to other airports while passengers waiting to take off faced gruelling delays as airlines cut services.

Easyjet, Gatwick´s biggest operator, said it had cancelled all its flights in and out of the hub for the day.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said night-flight restrictions would be lifted at some airports Thursday night to help ease the situation.

"It´s right and proper that we try and sort people´s Christmases out," he said.

Some 10,000 passengers were affected on Wednesday night, and a further 110,000 who had been due to either take off or land at the airport on 760 flights Thursday.

Two drones were first spotted flying over Gatwick at around 9:00 pm (2100 GMT) on Wednesday. The airfield briefly reopened at 3:00 am on Thursday, but had to be closed again following further sightings.

Gatwick CEO Wingate said the incident was "a highly targeted activity which has been designed to close the airport and bring maximum disruption in the run up to Christmas".

"We are still not in a position to say when it will be safe to reopen the airport," he added in a statement Thursday evening. "As soon as we can we will."