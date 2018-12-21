Netsol, Ufone in T20 Cup final

LAHORE: Netsol and Ufone squeezed into the final of the CPL Twenty20 Cup 2018 after defeating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here. In the first semifinal, Netsol outclassed Abacus by nine wickets.

Scores: Abacus 92 (Yawar Hussain 18, Sharoon 18 Faraz 3/22, Junaid 3/28). Netsol 92/1 (Khurram 56, Kamran 29). Khurram was named player of the match. In the second semifinal Ufone overpowered Descon by 8 wickets. Scores: Descon 167-9 (Rana Tahir 35, Mujahid Ali 30,Muhammad Mubashir 29, Khayyam Abbas 3/30, Shahzada Khan 2/35). Ufone 168/2(Khayyam Abbas 52, Shahzada Khan 49). Khayyam Abbas of Ufone was adjudged as man of the match.