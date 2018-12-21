IOC issues letter affirming AIBA’s troubles

GENEVA: The International Olympic Committee confirmed Thursday that it had sent a letter to National Olympic Committees expressing “concern” with recent claims made by boxing’s troubled governing body AIBA. The letter from IOC director-general Christophe De Kepper, first revealed by the Inside the Games website, was reportedly a response to a separate letter sent by AIBA’s president Gafur Rakhimov, a controversial Uzbek businessman. The IOC press office confirmed to AFP that the letter had been sent. According to Inside the Games, Rakhimov had written to all 206 NOCs indicating that AIBA had “left the troubled past behind us”. Last month, the IOC froze preparations for boxing at the 2020 Tokyo Games and launched a probe into AIBA, warning it could be stripped of the right to run the competition.