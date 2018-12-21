close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2018

Two crucial Garrison Polo matches today

Sports

LAHORE: Two crucial matches of the Lahore Garrison Polo Championship will be contested on Friday here at the Cavalry Polo Ground. EFU Life will take on Newage/Diamond Paints at 2:00 pm in the first match of the day while FG Polo team will play against BBJ in the second encounter of the day. According to Lahore Garrison Polo Club Secretary Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, top teams have been contesting in this eight-goal event which also include top national and international polo players, making the event highly exciting and enthralling. EFU team consists of Syed M Turab Rizvi, Syed M Aun Rizvi, Edward Banner Eve and Raja Temur Nadeem while Newage/Diamond Paints team comprises Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Alman Jalil Azam, Adnan Jalil Azam and Hissam Ali Hyder. FG Polo team includes Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Farooq Amin Sufi, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Eulogio Celestino while BBJ team has Ahmed Bilal Riaz, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Lt Col Omer Minhas and Bilal Haye.

