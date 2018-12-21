PCAA upset Wapda 2-0

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) pulled off a major upset when they shocked former four-time winners Wapda 2-0 in their crucial game of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at the Korangi Baloch Football Ground on Thursday. After a barren first half M Waheed provided a lead to PCAA in the 56th minute. In the stoppage time M Naeem added to their total to seal a comfortable win. The win took PCAA to 27 points from 20 matches.Wapda have 36 points from 20 outings.

Meanwhile here at KMC Stadium the event’s leaders and former four-time champions Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) held Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to a goalless draw to take their points to 41 at the top of the table. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) stretched their tally to 40, just a single point behind KRL. In the other clash here at the KPT Stadium Chaman’s Afghan FC recorded their sixth win after beating Navy 3-2. Bilal provided Navy lead in the ninth minute. Amanullah, however, brought an equaliser for Afghan FC in the 31st minute. At half time the match was evenly poised at 1-1. Umair Younis then put Afghan FC 2-1 ahead through a solid strike in the 53rd minute. Gul Mohammad then further inflated Afghan FC lead in the 70th minute. Navy reduced the deficit through Saddam Khan in the 88th minute.